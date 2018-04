ONE MORE BLAST OF WINTER IS COMING ON SATURDAY

One more blast of winter will strike Siouxland on Saturday, as a major storm is bearing down on us.

A Blizzard Warning has been issued for Dakota, Dixon, Union, Sioux and Plymouth Counties Saturday from 1am until 7pm Saturday

For now, Woodbury County is in a Winter Storm Watch Saturday, as are Cherokee, Ida and Buena Vista counties.

Forecasters expect the storm to dump up to a foot of snow on parts of Minnesota and South Dakota this weekend.