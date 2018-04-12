LAWSUIT FILED TO ALLOW MALE STUDENT TO PARTICIPATE ON ALL GIRL DAKOTA VALLEY HIGH DANCE TEAM

LAWSUIT FILED TO ALLOW MALE STUDENT TO PARTICIPATE ON ALL GIRL DAKOTA...

The mother of a Dakota Valley High School student is suing officials with the South Dakota High School Activities Association, because her son is not being allowed to participate on the Dakota Valley High School Dance Team, which is an all girl team.

Stephanie Linden says her 15-year-old son Freddie is a highly accomplished dancer, competing across the country on private dance teams.

But under a state rule, the Dakota Valley High School freshman cannot join his high school’s dance team because he is a boy.

The South Dakota High School Activities Association’s rule established competitive dance as a “female-only” sport to purportedly comply with federal Title IX requirements.

Her attorney, Joshua P. Thompson, filed the federal lawsuit Thursday.

They claim South Dakota is intentionally discriminating against boys to comply with something that purports to be an interpretation of Title IX.