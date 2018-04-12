CORNHUSKER STATE’S FIRST LADY TALKS ON HOW TO “BRING UP NEBRASKA”

Nebraska’s First Lady, Susanne Shore, was in South Sioux City Thursday to talk about “Bring Up Nebraska”.

It’s a statewide community based prevention initiative involving children and families, a program Shore is directly involved in:

The first lady spoke at the Dakota County Connections monthly meeting to local agency and business leaders.

Shore says it’s that type of community group that Bring Up Nebraska is geared towards:

Shore’s appearance was somewhat of a homecoming to the area for her, as she previously worked at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion:

Bring up Nebraska is part of the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, which supports children, young adults, and families at risk.

