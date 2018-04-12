BARSTOOL OPEN MINI GOLF FUNDRAISER SET FOR APRIL 28TH

The first event to mark the start of 2018’s River-Cade activities will tee off soon on Saturday, April 28th on Historic 4th Street.

Spokesman Phil Claeys says it’s almost time for the annual Barstool open:

OC…………included in it. :20

Claeys says each bar has a specially designed hole to play as part of the fun:

OC……great time with it. :15

The 10th annual event is a fundraiser for River-Cade and the Siouxland Historical Development Commission.

You can register a team of four to play at any of the participating bars for $50-dollars or show up the day of the event to register at the 108 Key Club.

A “Puttapalooza” Party wraps up the event at 5pm at Soho’s.