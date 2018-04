SIOUX CITY’S YOUNKER’S DEPARTMENT STORE AT THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL HAS BEEN ADDED TO THE LIST OF POSSIBLE STORE CLOSURES BY THEIR PARENT COMPANY, BON-TON STORES INCORPORATED.

A LETTER FROM BON-TON SAYS THE STORE WILL CLOSE AS OF JUNE 5TH UNLESS A BUYER FOR THE COMPANY COMES FORWARD.

BON-TON FILED FOR CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION ON FEBRUARY 8TH AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COMPLETE A COURT SUPERVISED SALE OF THE COMPANY.