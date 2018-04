FIRE CAUSED MINOR DAMAGE AT THE SIOUX CITY FOUNDRY WEDNESDAY MORNING.

FIREFIGHTERS WERE DISPATCHED TO THE BUSINESS IN THE 800 BLOCK OF DIVISION STREET AROUND 7:10AM.

INVESTIGATORS SAY A DUST IN A COLLECTING MACHINE IGNITED AND STARTED BURNING.

THE BUILDING WAS EVACUATED AND NOBODY WAS INJURED.

THE BUSINESS RESUMED OPERATIONS A SHORT TIME LATER.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG