EMERGENCY DISPATCHERS SALUTED FOR HANDLING 9-1-1 CALLS

THE PEOPLE BEHIND THE SCENES IN SIOUXLAND WHEN A 9-1-1 CALL IS MADE ARE BEING HONORED THIS WEEK.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE CHIEF TOM EVERETT SAYS THIS IS DISPATCHER APPRECIATION WEEK, THANKING THOSE MEN AND WOMEN WHO TAKE THE INITIAL CALL DURING AN EMERGENCY SITUATION:

THE DISPATCHERS KEEP A CALM PROFESSIONAL DEMEANOR ON THE PHONE WHEN DEALING WITH POTENTIAL LIFE THREATENING SITUATIONS:

EVERETT SAYS IT’S IMPORTANT FOR THE PUBLIC TO KNOW THAT THERE ARE SOME REAL PROFESSIONALS THERE TO HELP THEM WHEN THEY MAKE THAT EMERGENCY CALL.