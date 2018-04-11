DAVE MASON & STEVE CROPPER COMING TO SATURDAY IN THE PARK

More acts have been announced for the 2018 Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s Saturday in the Park music festival.

Concert promoter and founder Dave Bernstein says Dave Mason and Steve Cropper’s Rock and Soul Revue will be part of the July 7th show:

Mason formerly sang for the classic rock group Traffic.

Steve Cropper played lead guitar with iconic acts such as the Blues Brothers and Booker T. and the M.G’s and backed Otis Redding, Sam and Dave and other Stax Records hitmakers.

Earlier the co-headliners, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit along with classic rocker Boz Scaggs were announced.

Bernstein says he’s been hoping to get both of those acts to play in Grandview Park:

Also performing will be Galactic, Delta Rae and two other yet to be announced bands.

The alternative hip hop group Arrested Development will headline the Abe Stage near the park entrance.

Bernstein says he’s also looking to add more volunteers to help with the free festival:

Bernstein says this year’s festival will have plenty of food vendors, beer gardens, arts alley and attractions for kids.