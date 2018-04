BOZ SCAGGS & JASON ISBELL TO HEADLINE SATURDAY IN THE PARK

The headliners for the 2018 Saturday in the Park music festival has been revealed.

Concert promoter and founder Dave Bernstein says Boz Scaggs will take the stage on July 7th for the annual event at Grandview Park.

Closing the show and co-headlining the day long music event are four-time Grammy-Award winners Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

Bernstein will announce more details Wednesday morning at a news conference in Anthem at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.