OVER $440,000 SEIZED IN YANKTON DRUG INVESTIGATION

South Dakota authorities have seized an additional $445,220 in an ongoing fentanyl distribution case in Yankton.

Attorney General Marty Jackley and Yankton County Sheriff Jim Vlahakis announced Wednesday that the latest seizure is part of an ongoing investigation and related to arrests that were made last October 19th at a Yankton residence.

At that time, 28-year-old Cory Michael Poelstra and 23-year-old Carissa Sayler of Yankton were arrested on numerous drug related charges including fentanyl distribution.

Over $86,000 in cash, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, MDMA and marijuana were seized as a result of that search warrant.