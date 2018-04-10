SIOUX CITY TO CHANGE SKYWALK SECURITY PROVIDER

The City Council has awarded a three year contract to 1st Class Security to provide security guard services in Sioux City’s Skywalk system.

Monette Harbeck, the city’s Parking and Meter Operations Supervisor, says the firm previously provided skywalk security for the city:

Harbeck says 1st Class will also have a local supervisor over the guards, where the current company had theirs in Omaha.

The current contract for security services for the skywalk system expires April 23rd.

1st Class was the second lowest bidder for the three year contract at $630-thousand dollars, $35-thousand more than Per Mar, the current provider.

The council voted 3-1 for 1st Class with Mayor Bob Scott voting no and Dan Moore abstaining.

The costs of the contract are paid by the properties subject to skywalk assessments and the parking facilities.