REYNOLDS SIGNS SANCTUARY CITY BAN INTO LAW

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed into law an immigration enforcement bill that bans so-called sanctuary cities.

The Republican governor signed the bill privately Tuesday.

The legislation will require law enforcement to follow requests from federal agents to hold a jailed person suspected of being in the country illegally.

Local governments risk losing state funding if they don’t comply with the law.

Lawmakers who supported the measure called it a public safety issue.

Opponents say the provision could open the state to litigation and lead to racial profiling.