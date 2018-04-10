REYNOLDS SAYS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL MITIGATE FARM TRADE LOSSES

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she’s been assured by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture that the Trump Administration soon will announce a plan to “mitigate” farm losses connected to the trade dispute with China.

OC………through U-S-D-A.” :11

Reynolds talked with Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue and the president’s budget director Tuesday morning.

OC……..hold China accountable.”:16

As for what form that assistance might take, Reynolds says administration officials are “working through the details” and weren’t “at liberty” to discuss whether it might be rival of a price support system or some other means of financial support for farmers.

………………..

Radio Iowa