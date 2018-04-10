REGISTRATION OPEN FOR PUBLIC MUSEUM KID’S PROGRAMS

It’s not too early to start thinking about signing your children up for programs at Sioux City’s Public Museum for the end of the school year.

Education Curator Theresa Weaver-Basye says there’s a wide variety of classes and camps are for children ages 3 and up:

The long-time community favorite “Space Cities” is among the STEM-based programs being offered at the Museum.

Weaver-Basye says there’s also a camp to teach you how to make your own online videos:

Pre-registration is required for most of the programs which begin on June 7th at the Sioux City Public Museum.