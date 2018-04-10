NORFOLK MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON ON DRUG & GUN CHARGES

A 31-year-old Norfolk man accused of having an arsenal of guns while dealing drugs has been sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors say Chadwick Board was sentenced Monday to more than 11 years after earlier pleading guilty to a count of conspiring to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and another count of possessing a firearm in relation to drug trafficking, which added a five-year term to his sentence.

Investigators say a search of his home on March 2, 2017, turned up 23 firearms, including handguns, sawed-off shotguns and assault rifles, as well as drug paraphernalia tied to meth trafficking.

Prosecutors say Board was already a convicted felon when the guns were found.

In exchange for his plea, two other charges were dropped.