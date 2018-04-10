NAZI CONCENTRATION CAMP SURVIVOR TO SPEAK AT SEVERAL LOCAL EVENTS

Inge Auerbacher was just seven years old when she and her Jewish family were taken from their home in Nazi Germany and placed in a concentration camp.

She is now in her 80’s and is speaking at several events in Sioux City this week as part of the 13th annual Tolerance Week.

Spokesman Bruce Miller says the events involving Auerbacher begin Wednesday morning at the Orpheum Theater for 1700 area 8th grade students:

OC……….through all this. ;16

That program takes place at 9:30 and then Wednesday evening at 7:30 Auerbacher will take part in a similar program at the Orpheum:

OC……at Morningside College. :15

Auerbacher will also speak to students at Girls Inc. and in Winnebago during her visit.

She lives in New York and has written six books about her life and surviving the Holocaust.