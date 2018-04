MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH RESUMES FOR MISSING SOUTH DAKOTA WOMAN

AUTHORITIES FROM SOUTH DAKOTA AND NEBRASKA HAVE RESUMED SEARCHING THE MISSOURI RIVER BELOW YANKTON’S MERIDIAN BRIDGE FOR A MISSING SIOUX FALLS WOMAN.

SEARCH BOATS ARE ATTEMPTING TO FIND THE BODY OF 66-YEAR-OLD DIANE BARTLING, WHO WAS LAST SEEN IN SIOUX FALLS THE AFTERNOON OF APRIL 1ST.

BARTLING’S CAR AND PERSONAL EFFECTS WERE FOUND LAST TUESDAY, APRIL 3RD, NEAR THE MERIDIAN BRIDGE IN YANKTON.

YANKTON POLICE CHIEF BRIAN PAULSEN SAYS THE SEARCH WILL CONTINUE THROUGH FRIDAY WITH SEVERAL BOATS USING SONAR AND OTHER EQUIPMENT.