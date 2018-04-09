NORTHWEST IOWA MAN CHARGED IN INSURANCE FRAUD CASE

A former Le Mars and Spencer, Iowa resident has been charged in Clay County with felony Ongoing Criminal Conduct for his alleged role in committing fraud against Homesite Insurance Company.

40-year-old Scott D. Leininger was charged following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau and the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

The charges against Leininger stem from an investigation that began in April of 2017.

Court documents state that Leininger allegedly engaged in providing fictitious documents to his insurer in support of fraudulent insurance claims.

He had pleaded not guilty to similar charges in a separate Plymouth County case involving the same insurance company in January and has an April 17th trial date set in Le Mars.

Leininger had also previously been charged with felony forgery in Clay County back in 2008 for falsifying a signature on a government check.

He pleaded guilty to a lesser misdemeanor fraud charge and paid a $100 fine.