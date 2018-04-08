TOLERANCE WEEK EVENTS BEGIN IN SIOUX CITY

A week long series of events marking the 13th annual “Tolerance Week” in Sioux City begin on Monday.

Spokesman Bruce Miller says the first event is the screening of a documentary at 6;30 pm at Western Iowa Tech Community College:

Prinz was a young rabbi in Berlin in the 1930’s, who saw the civil rights of Jews being stripped away by the Nazis.

Expelled from Germany in 1937, Prinz came to the United States, where he witnessed racism against African Americans and realized the American ideal was not a reality for everyone.

Tuesday there are two events, beginning with an exhibit and luncheon at the Sioux City Public Museum:

Photos by the late Vernon Tott, a Sioux City tank driver in the U.S. Army, who took photos of liberated prisoners at the Alhem German concentration camp will also be displayed.

Tuesday night at 6:30 in the Orpheum Theater lobby, Miller says a screening of the PBS documentary Violins of Hope: Strings of the Holocaust takes place:

More events will be held Wednesday and Thursday with Terezin concentration camp survivor Inge Auerbacher at the Orpheum, Morningside College and Sioux City Community Theater.

The events of Tolerance Week are all free to the public.

Wednesday, April 11 – 9:30 – Sioux City Orpheum Theatre

Area 8th grade students will attend a performance of I am a Star: The Songs and Poems of Inge Auerbacher featuring members of the Sioux City Community Youth Theatre singing original music and the poetry of Terezin Survivor Inge Auerbacher. Ms. Auerbacher will guide the audience through the performance.

Wednesday, April 11 – 7:30 – Sioux City Orpheum Theatre

We are delighted to welcome Inge Auerbacher back to Sioux City for opening night of I am a Star: The Songs and Poems of Inge Auerbacher featuring members of the Sioux City Community Youth Theatre singing original music and the poetry of Terezin Survivor Inge Auerbacher. Ms Auerbacher will guide the audience through the performance.

Thursday, April 12 – 2:00, UPS Auditorium in Lincoln Center on the Morningside College campus

A Conversation with Inge Auerbacher, Child Holocaust Survivor

Thursday, April 12 and Friday, April 13 – 7:00 Sioux City Community Theatre

I am a Star: The Songs and Poems of Inge Auerbacher