SUSPECT IN CUSTODY CHARGED IN FATAL WESTSIDE STABBING

ONE PERSON IS DEAD AND ANOTHER INJURED AND IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING A STABBING SUNDAY MORNING ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE.

POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO THE 1200 BLOCK OF WEST 14TH JUST BEFORE 8AM AND FOUND A VICTIM WITH MULTIPLE STAB WOUNDS.

THE UNIDENTIFIED PERSON WAS TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL AND DIED FROM THOSE INJURIES.

ACTING ON INFORMATION OBTAINED AT THE SCENE, POLICE LATER STOPPED A VEHICLE AT 16TH AND DOUGLAS AND ARRESTED A SUSPECT, 20 YEAR OLD MELISSA CAMARGO FLORES OF DAKOTA CITY, NEBRASKA.

CAMARGO FLORES WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL FOR A SELF-INFLICTED STAB WOUND AND WAS LATER BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON A CHARGE OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER.

POLICE WILL RELEASE MORE INFORMATION AT A MONDAY MORNING NEWS CONFERENCE.