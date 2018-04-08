SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN ALLEGED SEXUAL ASSAULT AT IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY

A Sioux City man is free on bond after being charged with three counts of third-degree sexual abuse for an alleged incident in an Iowa State University dorm room.

20-year-old Christian Burford was arrested on a warrant April 4th after authorities issued a criminal complaint stating he allegedly sexually assaulted an Iowa State student last September 27th in her dorm.

The Des Moines Register reported that Burford was charged in late March after a female student told police he had unwanted sex with her.

Court documents say the victim agreed to meet Burford, telling him he could sleep on her couch and informing him she did not want to have sex.

The two went into her dorm and started watching a movie when he allegedly began kissing and fondling her.

She told him she did not want to engage in sexual activity, but he did not listen and sexually assaulted the victim.

Burford left shortly after the assault, authorities said.

Burford was released last Thursday from the Story County Jail after posting $30,000 bond.

No court date has been set.

Some Des Moines Register/AP content included in this story