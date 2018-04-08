NASH NAMED SIOUX CITY SCHOOL’S TEACHER OF THE YEAR

Shelly Nash, a science teacher at West High School has been named the Sioux City Community School District’s Teacher of the Year.

Nash, who is also a Mentors in Violence Prevention advisor at West High, was honored at a banquet held this past Friday night.

Nash embraced a new opportunity this year as part of the Geo-Physics Future Ready Team at West High.

She has been with the Sioux City Community School District for 24 years and has a total of 27 years in the teaching profession.

Nash has a master’s degree in education and bachelor’s degree in Science, both from Morningside College.