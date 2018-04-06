SPENCER WOMAN PLEADS GUILTY TO CHILD ENDANGERMENT

A Spencer, Iowa woman accused of abducting her three daughters has pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors.

Clay County District Court records say 26-year-old Danica Arzaga entered the pleas Wednesday to three counts of misdemeanor child endangerment.

The charges had been lowered from felony kidnapping.

She was given two years of probation and a suspended prison sentence of six years.

Authorities say Arzaga took the two 8-year-olds and a 4-year-old from their home in Royal on September 19th.

An amber alert was issued and the children were found abandoned in Sanborn later that day.

Arzaga was arrested September 20th in Sioux City by police at Outer Belt and Division streets.

The children had been removed from Arzaga’s custody and placed in another relative’s care.