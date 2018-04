SIOUXLAND GARDEN SHOW BRINGS THOUGHTS OF SPRING

THE ANNUAL SIOUXLAND GARDEN SHOW IS UNDERWAY THIS WEEKEND AT THE HILTON GARDEN INN ALONG THE CITY’S RIVERFRONT.

MOLLY HEWITT OF IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION SAYS DESPITE THE COLD WEATHER, A STEADY STREAM OF PEOPLE HAVE BEEN COMING IN SINCE 10AM FRIDAY:

OC…….GREAT TIME DOWN HERE. :09

THERE ARE PLENTY OF BOOTHS, DISPLAYS AND SEMINARS TO HELP YOU GET READY TO GO GREEN WITH YOUR GARDEN AND PLANTS:

OC………LANDSCAPING THIS SPRING. :13

YOU MAY BRING IN A PHOTO OF YOUR YARD SATURDAY BETWEEN 11AM AND 1PM FOR A FREE LANDSCAPE DESIGN CONSULTATION WITH IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY DESIGN STUDENTS.

THE SIOUXLAND GARDEN SHOW IS OPEN UNTIL 8PM FRIDAY AND FROM 10AM UNTIL 6PM SATURDAY AT THE HILTON GARDEN INN.