MULTICULTURAL FAIR SHOWCASES THE FACES OF SIOUXLAND

Sioux City’s Human Rights Commission will host its annual “Faces of Siouxland” Multicultural Fair this Sunday.

Commission Director Karen Mackey says there’s free admission to the event:

There will be over 80 local organizations with a wide variety of free informational booths.

In addition, there will be several vendors with great ethnic foods and baked goods for sale.

The event takes place at the Sioux City Convention Center located at 801 4th Street from noon until 4pm Sunday.