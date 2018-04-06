IOWA ETHANOL PRODUCERS CONCERNED OVER POSSIBLE PRODUCTION RESTRICTIONS

Iowa ethanol and biodiesel producers are warning President Donald Trump that imposing restrictions on biofuels production “would be viewed as a declaration of war on rural America.”

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association called on Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst to reach out to Trump.

The refiners use corn, soybeans and animal fat to make biofuels and want the senators to tell the president that limiting biofuel production is a “complete abdication of his repeated promises” to protect biofuels.

The group says it’s heard that EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt plans Monday to push for a proposal that would cut biofuel demand.