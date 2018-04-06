HIDDEN GEMS OF THE WOODBURY COURTHOUSE GO ON DISPLAY

A showcase of the “Hidden Gems of the Courthouse” is now on display at the century old Woodbury County Courthouse.

Matt Anderson, curator of the Sioux City Public Museum, put together the exhibit of items that were in a 1918 time capsule extricated from the courthouse cornerstone four months ago, including coins and other currency:

OC………1816 half dollar. :21

There’s also photos of Sioux City, the original Board of Supervisors, U.S. Labor Secretary William B. Wilson who spoke at the original commemoration and lists of veterans and various clubs as well as youth and German-language newspapers.

Anderson says that era was a great time of growth for Sioux City:

OC……center of the state. ;24

The Woodbury County Courthouse is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a series of events from May 1st through the 5th.

More information can be found at the Woodbury County website.

Photo by George Lindblade