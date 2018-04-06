HARD ROCK EARNS NINE TOP HONORS FOR IOWA CASINOS

Sioux City’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has been awarded top honors in nine different categories for casinos in the state of Iowa.

Casino Player magazine in its 2018 “Best of Dining & Nightlife Awards” gave the Hard Rock the Best Overall Dining, Best Overall Entertainment, the Best Outdoor Concert Series for its Battery Park shows and the Best Nightclub for Anthem.

The magazine also rated Hard Rock the best in the state for its Sports Bar – The Yards, Best Place to People Watch, Best Place for Cocktails and two awards for its World Tour Buffet.

The magazine’s awards focus on the non-gaming elements of a casino in the reader voted honors.