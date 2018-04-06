DAWSON TO BEGIN SERIES OF TOWN HALL MEETINGS

Dave Dawson, the Democratic candidate for Iowa Senate District 3, will launch a series of Saturday morning town meetings in Sergeant Bluff on Saturday.

Dawson will hold the meeting at 9am at Historic Kate’s cafe located at 411 4th Street:

OC……..my priorities. :11

Dawson says he has three priorities to talk about with constituents:

OC……..for Iowa families. ;10

He is also concerned about the current legislature’s move to eliminate the backfill money to cities and counties to make up for the rollback on commercial property taxes:

OC………..live up to that promise. ;23

Dawson is a former two-term State Representative from Woodbury County.

He currently works as a prosecutor for the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.