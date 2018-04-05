SIOUX CITY HIGH SCHOOLS TO HOST PUBLIC SAFETY MEETINGS

The Sioux City Community School District will host three meetings next week to highlight what roles District administrators have in a crisis and to help parents understand their role in response to a crisis.

Parents, guardians and members of the community are invited to the discussions about school safety and the safety practices that are currently in place.

The first meeting is set for Tuesday, April 10th at 6 pm in the North High Auditorium.

The second meeting will be held on Thursday, April 12 at 4 pm in the West High Auditorium and the final meeting that evening at 7 pm in the East High Auditorium.