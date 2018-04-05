NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS PULL PLUG ON VOTER ID BILL

For the third time this week, Nebraska lawmakers have killed debate on a high profile bill.

A proposed ballot measure that would require Nebraska voters to show government-issued identification at the polls has stalled in the Legislature.

Senators voted 24-18 on Thursday to force an end to legislative debate on the issue, nine short of what supporters needed.

The measure’s sponsor, Sen. John Murante, of Gretna, says lawmakers were too divided to hold a civil conversation and compromise on the issue.

Opponents say the measure is discriminatory and infringes on the constitutional rights of minorities, including elderly and low-income populations.

Murante says voter fraud is a deeply concerning problem for constituents and requiring photo identification is a simple solution.