LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT SERVE UP LUNCH FOR SPECIAL OLYMPIANS

Local law enforcement personnel were providing a different kind of public service by serving lunch Thursday at the Texas Roadhouse in the Lakeport Commons.

Retired police sergeant Mike Hamm and members of the Sioux City Police and Woodbury County Sheriff’s departments were collecting tips for serving a pulled pork sandwich lunch to benefit Special Olympics Iowa.

OC………..to Special Olympics. :05

Hamm started his association with Special Olympics nearly 30 years ago and his wife was a special education teacher for 35 years.

He and the police department have teamed with Special Olympics for a variety of events:

OC…….every year too. ;16

Sue Davis started the Sioux City Knights team of Special Olympians six years ago:

OC…….turned 75. :21

One hundred per cent of the donations for the lunch went to Special Olympics Iowa.

Photo courtesy Special Olympics Iowa