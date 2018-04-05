CORBETT OFFICIALLY OFF OF IOWA PRIMARY BALLOT FOR GOVERNOR

A judge has ruled that former Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett won’t appear as a candidate for Iowa governor on Republican primary ballots.

The decision clears the way for Governor Kim Reynolds, who will be the only GOP candidate in the June 5th contest.

Six Democrats and two Libertarians are also running for governor.

A state elections panel voted 2-1 last week to reject Corbett’s ballot petition because he fell eight names short of the 4,005 required.

Corbett had filed a lawsuit in Polk County district court challenging the decision.

District Judge David May said the panel was correct to not count signatures that had been crossed-through by the campaign.

AP