CARLIN & IOWA SENATE SEND SANCTUARY CITY “BAN” BILL TO GOVERNOR

The Iowa Senate has voted to send Governor Kim Reynolds a bill that would punish so-called “sanctuary cities” by denying state funds to any local government that refuses to cooperate with federal immigration officials.

Republican Senator Jim Carlin of Sioux City, says the bill is about protecting people from “criminal elements.”

Supporters and opponents of the bill agree there are no “sanctuary cities” in Iowa today, but critics say Iowa City’s City Council has tread close to the line, making the bill necessary.

Senator Matt McCoy, a Democrat from Des Moines, says the bill sends an “ugly message” to new Iowans.

The Senate passed this bill last year.

The House made a few adjustments and passed it Tuesday night.

Wednesday, a majority of Senators ratified those changes and sent the bill to Governor Reynolds.

She has said she is “strongly opposed” to any Iowa city declaring itself a “sanctuary” in an effort to shield undocumented immigrants from deportation.

