BUY YOUR SHRINE CIRCUS TICKETS LOCALLY TO AVOID SECONDARY ONLINE PRICE MARK UPS

The Shrine Circus returns to Sioux City’s Tyson Events Center next week, with all tickets priced below twenty dollars per person.

But some secondary online ticket sellers are marking up prices, to as high as $108 dollars per ticket.

David Krogh of the Abu Bekr Shrine says that’s why you should only buy your tickets through the Tyson Events Center:

Krogh says the local ticket prices are family friendly:

The 68th annual Shrine Circus begins a five day run Wednesday April 11th at 7pm at the Tyson Events Center.

There will be three performances on Saturday April 14th and two on the final day, Sunday the 15th.