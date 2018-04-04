X’S AND KSCJ CONTINUE BROADCAST PARTNERSHIP

SIOUX CITY, IA – The Sioux City Explorers announced today that Connor Ryan will be the new ‘Voice of the X’s’ for the 2018 season. Ryan will be replacing veteran play-by-play broadcaster Dave Nitz, who was the X’s broadcaster for the past 9 seasons, before retiring at the completion of the 2017 season. All 100 Sioux City Explorers games will once again be heard on KSCJ – 1360 AM / 94.9 FM and via the X’s website (www.xsbaseball.com).

“We are excited for Connor Ryan to join the KSCJ family as the new voice of the Explorers”, commented KSCJ Program Director Justin Barker. “Connor will bring a great deal of excitement to the broadcast each and every evening and we look forward to another great season of Explorers baseball”

The upcoming season will be Ryan’s first year as the Explorers radio play-by-play broadcaster. Last season, Ryan assisted Nitz during home games by calling the 4th, 5th, and 6th innings. Ryan is originally from Rockville, RI and attended Wayne State College in Wayne, NE.

“I am humbled and honored to be named the new voice of the X’s for the Explorers”, commented Ryan. “I am looking forward to bringing X’s baseball to all of our listeners and loyal fans for the 2018 season. I am extremely excited for this great opportunity.”

Ryan will call his first broadcast when the X’s open the 2018 season on the road at Haymarket Park in Lincoln, NE versus the Lincoln Saltdogs on May 17th. After the 4 game series with the Saltdogs, the X’s will have an off day on Monday, May 21st before traveling to Sioux Falls for a 3 game series with the Canaries (May 22-24). The X’s 2018 home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 25th at Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park versus the Cleburne Railroaders in a 7:05 P.M. contest.

“It was an honor and privilege to have Dave as a member of our staff for the past 9 seasons as the voice of the X’s,” commented Explorers VP/General Manager, Shane Tritz. “Dave is a tremendous talent and a true professional and I am very confident our fans will once again be treated to a first class broadcast each and every game with Connor calling all the action in 2018 on 1360 KSCJ.”

