VOLUNTEERS TO INSTALL FREE SMOKE ALARMS IN WESTSIDE HOMES SATURDAY

Residents in the west side Liberty Elementary School area of Sioux City will have volunteers knocking at the door this Saturday to install free smoke detectors in their home.

Captain Tom Standish of Sioux City Fire Rescue says it’s for the annual Sound the Alarm against home fires program:

Standish says a Red Cross survey shows many people overestimate their ability to react to a home fire and miss critical steps to keep their loved ones safe:

Standish says if you would like to help with the installation effort, you may sign up to volunteer:

You may also contact Fire Rescue about getting a free smoke detector if you live in a different part of Sioux City.

The fire safety education effort will run from 9am until around 1pm Saturday.