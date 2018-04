SOUTH DAKOTA AUTHORITIES BEGAN SEARCHING THE MISSOURI RIVER BELOW YANKTON’S MERIDIAN BRIDGE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON FOR A MISSING SIOUX FALLS WOMAN.

SEARCH BOATS WERE LAUNCHED AROUND 12:30PM IN AN ATTEMPT TO FIND 66-YEAR-OLD DIANE BARTLING OF SIOUX FALLS.

BARTLING WAS LAST SEEN IN SIOUX FALLS SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND HER CAR AND PERSONAL EFFECTS WERE FOUND TUESDAY NEAR THE MERIDIAN BRIDGE IN YANKTON.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG/KPTH