SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE ASKING FOR THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING MAN.

24-YEAR-OLD NARDOS HARGAWYN WAS LAST SEEN THE NIGHT OF MARCH 28TH AT 8:30 PM.

HARGAWYN IS A 5’7″ BLACK MALE WHO WEIGHS AROUND 170 POUNDS AND SUFFERS FROM MENTAL ILLNESS.

POLICE SAY HE LEFT HIS HOME LAST WEDNESDAY NIGHT WITHOUT TELLING HIS FAMILY.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT POLICE AT 279-6440 OR CRIMESTOPPERS AT 258-TIPS.