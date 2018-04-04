BISHOP HEELAN STUDENTS PACK MEALS FOR HONDURAS

High school and elementary students from Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools gathered in the Heelan High gym Wednesday to assemble over 110-thousand meals for the poor in Honduras.

Spokesperson Mary Jane Mousel says it’s for the annual “Then Feed Just One” program:

She says the Heelan students work hard every year to surpass their total meal goal:

Freshman Avery Nelson was among the students helping to create the meals:

In eight years of the Bishop Heelan system service project, students have created over 1 million meals.