RIVERFRONT PARK PROJECT PROPOSAL MOVES FORWARD

THE CITY COUNCIL GAVE THEIR APPROVAL MONDAY TO PROCEEDING WITH A PLAN TO REDEVELOP SIOUX CITY’S RIVERFRONT WITH A NEW PARK PROJECT.

THE COUNCIL VOTED 5-0 TO ACCEPT A RECOMMENDATION FROM THE CITY PARKS ADVISORY BOARD TO PROCEED WITH A DESIGN FOR THE AREA OF CHRIS LARSEN PARK NEAR WHERE THE FORMER BELLE OF SIOUX CITY RIVERBOAT CASINO HAD BEEN LOCATED.

PARKS DIRECTOR MATT SALVATORE EXPLAINS WHAT’S NEXT:

MAYOR BOB SCOTT VOTED TO PROCEED BUT DREW A COMPARISON TO 1990 WHEN A SIMILAR RIVERFRONT STUDY TOOK PLACE:

OTHER THAN GRADING, CONSTRUCTION WOULD NOT BEGIN UNTIL AFTER INTERSTATE 29 RECONSTRUCTION IS COMPLETED.

THAT WOULD BE IN 2019 OR 2020 AT THE EARLIEST.