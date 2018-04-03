RICKETTS TAX PACKAGE PROPOSAL IN JEOPARDY OF PASSING

A tax package championed by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has fallen into limbo after drawing criticism from lawmakers, including some fellow conservatives.

Lawmakers passed over the measure Tuesday after roughly three hours of debate.

Supporters touted the legislation as the only realistic option to address property taxes in this year’s session.

But some rural lawmakers say it doesn’t do nearly enough to help farmland owners whose property taxes surged over the last decade.

Other senators say the bill would create long-term financial problems for the state because there’s no specific explanation of how to pay for it after the first year.

Sen. Jim Smith of Papillion, the bill’s sponsor, says he’ll try to gather the 33 votes that are required before the speaker places it back on the Legislature’s agenda.

