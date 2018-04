LILLICH SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER

A Sioux City is headed back to prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

44-year-old Jeremy Lillich was sentenced to 250 days in jail over the fatal stabbing last June 3rd of 21-year-old James Purcell of Sioux City.

Lillich was credited with 250 days already served in custody.

He was on parole from a 10-year prison sentence for drugs when the stabbing occurred.

His parole has been revoked and he’s been returned to prison.