DAKOTA CITY TO BEGIN CITY INFRASTRUCTURE MEETINGS TUESDAY

The first of three citizens task force meetings on improving the infrastructure in Dakota City, Nebraska will be held tonight (Tuesday).

City Administrator Alyssa Silhacek says each meeting will focus on a different infrastructure need identified by the City of Dakota City for consideration of a possible ½ cent city sales tax increase on the local ballot in May:

Later meetings will focus on streets and then the third on the city’s wastewater system and other infrastructure:

The first task force meeting will be at 6pm this evening at the Dakota City Hall.

JEO Consulting group will moderate the panel discussions:

Any other citizens interested in being on a panel may contact city hall.

The later two meetings take place at the same time and location on April 10th and 16th.

The task force findings will be presented at a public open house at the Dakota City Fire Station on May 1st.