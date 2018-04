NORTHSIDE RESIDENTS WHO USE CHAMBERS STREET TO GET TO GLEN OAKS BOULEVARD FROM 27TH WILL BE FACING A DETOUR FOR THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS.

THE CITY WILL SHUT DOWN CHAMBERS JUST NORTH OF 29TH STREET AT 8AM WEDNESDAY FOR UTILITY AND PAVING REPAIRS.

THE CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO LAST UNTIL APRIL 15TH, DEPENDING ON THE WEATHER.

A DETOUR WILL BE POSTED FROM 31ST AND GLEN OAKS OVER TO 33RD STREET AND DOWN TO FLOYD BOULEVARD.