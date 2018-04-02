SETTLEMENT REACHED BETWEEN WOODBURY NON-PROFITS AND BELLE OF SIOUX CITY (UPDATE)

Updated 4:57 pm 4/2/18

A one and a half million dollar settlement has finally been reached between several Woodbury County non-profit groups and charities with the Belle of Sioux City, Iowa Gaming Company, LLC and Penn National Gaming.

The lawsuit had been filed by the Community Action Agency of Siouxland in November of 2016 over Penn National Gaming’s refusal to pay three percent of their adjusted gross revenues of the Argosy Riverboat Casino to local charity between May 1st of 2013 and July 31st of 2014.

Penn National gaming had stated they would put the money in a trust account after their former non-profit partner, Missouri River Historical Development, had started plans for a new land based casino with a different company that led to the building of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Jean Logan, director of the Community Action Agency, says each of the 55 charity and non-profits listed in the lawsuit will receive a share of the settlement:

Logan says the charities will have a wide range of things the settlement money may be used for:

In the settlement, each side is responsible for their own legal fees and court costs in the case.

Correspondence will be sent out to the 55 charities named in the settlement this week.