ORGAN DONORS AND RECIPIENTS ARE THE FOCUS OF NATIONAL DONATE LIFE MONTH

This is National Donate Life Month and Mercy Medical Center and the Iowa Donor Network held a ceremony Monday to bring attention to the importance and need of organ donation.

Steve Martin is alive today because of a heart he received from an organ donor:

Liz Ford, a Sioux City paramedic, lost her husband Troy in an accident.

She says he was a tissue donor to several people following his passing two years ago:

and Ford says it is important to have a conversation with your loved ones about being an organ donor:

Martin says it is a simple process to become an organ donor:

Approximately 69% of adults are registered donors in Iowa, but the number of people in need of transplants continues to outpace the number of donor organs.

Mercy conducted their 5th Annual Donate Life Flag Raising Ceremony to honor all individuals whose lives have been touched by organ, eye and tissue donation.