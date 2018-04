MOVILLE BANK ROBBERY SUSPECT GOES FROM HOSPITAL TO JAIL

THE SUSPECT APPREHENDED IN LAST FRIDAY’S ROBBERY OF THE UNITED BANK OF IOWA IN MOVILLE WENT FROM THE HOSPITAL DIRECTLY TO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON MONDAY.

42-YEAR-OLD BRENDON REED OF KINGSLEY, IOWA IS CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE THEFT, ELUDING, A PAROLE VIOLATION AND NUMEROUS TRAFFIC CHARGES.

REED ALLEGEDLY ROBBED THE BANK FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND ESCAPED IN A BLACK B-M-W WHICH WAS REPORTEDLY STOLEN FROM POLK COUNTY.

THE CAR SUSTAINED A FLAT TIRE AND REED ROLLED THE VEHICLE DURING A PURSUIT NEAR SALIX, SUSTAINING INJURIES.

REED IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $50-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.