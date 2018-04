FIRE CAUSES MINOR DAMAGE AT MORNINGSIDE APARTMENT

A kitchen fire resulted in some smoky minor damage to an apartment in Morningside Monday morning.

Sioux City Fire Rescue units arrived at the Morningside Country Estates at 1331 South Maple around 10:30 a.m.

Fire officials say the hearing impaired occupant fell asleep with food cooking on the stove and could not hear the smoke detector going off.

Firefighters gained entry and extinguished the fire.

The occupant was not injured.

Photo courtesy KMEG