Police in Yankton, South Dakota are investigating the death of a person whose body was discovered Monday afternoon.

The Yankton Police Department received the report of a dead body in the 100 block of 3rd Street around 2pm.

Investigators say the male victim had been at the location for an extended period of time.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place Tuesday in Sioux Falls.

Police believe they know the identity of the male, but are waiting until his family is notified to release his identity.